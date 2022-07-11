DARREL MANSFIELD BAND - JESUS WILL REIGN

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WANNA SEE AN ABSOLUTE ANIMAL ON GUITAR?
I'VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING QUITE LIKE IT.
I've got to roll in
Holy rollin'
I've got to roll till dawn
I've got that feeling
Heavenly feeling
I Know it won't be long
CHORUS
Jesus will reign
Holy is His Name
Worthy is the Lamb
Satan will not stand
I hear it calling
Heaven is calling
I hear it calling through
I hear it calling
Heaven is calling
I hear it calling You
CHORUS
Jesus will reign
Holy is His Name
Worthy is the Lamb
Satan will not stand
I hate the devil
He is the father
The father of all lies
I got my armor
I got my sword on
I hear the battle cry