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But Remember all the Good BLM Has Done for the Nation!
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77 views • June 01, 2022
Many people will tell you that Black Lives Matter was a net negative for the United States, but one must remember all the good that the organization has created. Granted, there was the racial division, the destruction of the nuclear family, the burning and looting, but I'm sure we can think of a few things that were positive also ...
#BLM #BlackLivesMatter #IdentityPolitics
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#BLM #BlackLivesMatter #IdentityPolitics
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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