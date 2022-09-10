Bases News SPACE-COMM Expo 2022 10th Sep 2022

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Report from SPACE-COMM Expo 2022, at Farnborough UK, with Julie Phelps, who is exRAF. Updates on three other conferences, Mysterious Universe in Avebury, Maria Wheatley appearing at GAIA TV weekend in late Sep. And Elena Danaan going to Orlando conference in October
New BASES 128 witness Dollie, who tested massive signals from implants