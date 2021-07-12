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Messages from God - Be Ready to Leave in 20 Minutes
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164 views • July 12, 2021
Jesus said: “My people, this tunnel in your vision is another sign that you will soon be coming to My refuges. I will be calling you to My refuges when your lives are in danger from the evil ones. This tunnel could also be a sign of My coming Warning when I will bring you to My Light for your life review. You need to be prepared for My Warning by coming to frequent Confession. After My Warning and the six weeks of conversion, you will be called soon to My refuges where My refuge builders will have safe havens to protect My faithful. Be ready to leave your homes within 20 minutes with your backpacks, so you can come to My refuges where you will have My angel protection from the demons and the evil people. Your refuge life will be like living in a Christian community where you will all help each other for your survival. Trust in Me to provide for your needs of food, water, and fuels that I will multiply.”
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