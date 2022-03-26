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Pfizer Seeks Approval To Inject Infants With Deadly Gene Therapy Shots
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185 views • March 26, 2022
If Pfizer can add the mRNA vaccine to the childhood vaccine schedule, it will enjoy permanent liability protection under the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.
Reese Reports | 26 March 2022
https://banned.video/watch?id=623f35abd4aaa024cd1772ad
The OpenVAERS Project allows browsing and searching of VAERS reports without the need to compose an advanced search:
https://openvaers.com
Reese Reports | 26 March 2022
https://banned.video/watch?id=623f35abd4aaa024cd1772ad
The OpenVAERS Project allows browsing and searching of VAERS reports without the need to compose an advanced search:
https://openvaers.com
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