Jay Dyer discusses Passing of an Illuminati Kingpin - Henry Kissinger

Jay Dyer of https://jaysanalysis.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the truth behind Henry Kissinger's work.





Our Infowars Christmas Mega Super Sale Starts NOW! Take advantage of sales up to 60% OFF with FREE SHIPPING & double Patriot Points!





Save 40% on DNA Force Plus NOW! Try it today and see why millions of listeners have made it an essential part of their daily routine!





Survival Shield X-2 is now 25% OFF! Treat your body with super high-quality nascent iodine & enjoy one of nature's greatest essentials!





VasoBeet is now 40% OFF! This beetroot-based supplement was created to provide you with all the benefits of this nutrient-dense vegetable in one easy dose!





Alex Jones' latest bestselling book ‘The Great Awakening' is NOW AVAILABLE! Secure your limited edition autographed today!







