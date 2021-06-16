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Why Cures and Profits don't mix together well: My Favorite Explanation Documentary
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171 views • June 16, 2021
This is one of the best descriptions of how the medicine industry has been bought out by investors and people who are more interested in power than cures. I got this from Joseph Mercola's website. I still feel that most of our medical healthcare workers are very good and helpful. However, the structrued system is geared towards profits and lower health than cures. I still love my doctor friends and healthcare workers in the trenches. They are just controlled/influenced by a system that wants its hands on the biggest money over many generations. Really, it comes down to people who get greedy or want control over others that have caused the problems. It is the same problem of power and control as throughought history but this scenerio has the key mouthpieces dressed in white lab robes. The real power players, however, are "hiding in plain sight" as the investors of the largest two companies shown here. In the end, the best medicines are very very simple...Oxygen, Oxygenation, Hydrogen and Detoxing. They body knows what to do once you have removed the attacking pollutants. I usually keep my videos pretty positive and upbeat. However, this one is important to me because it cuts right to the center of the silent power grabbers in our world. In the end, for me, it is God who will prevail when all is said and done.
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