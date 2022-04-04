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Decoding DECEPTION How to Fight the Left's War on Truth
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122 views • April 04, 2022
Glenn Beck.
WATCH more Glenn TV: https://blazetv.com/glenn
How do you navigate what’s true and what’s a lie? The America most of us grew up in is long gone. It’s been replaced by a growing regime that stretches far beyond government, encompassing media, technology, finance, and education to grab more and more control. The main tool of this left-wing regime is coordinated deception – often the complete denial of obvious truth. That’s how we get to something like Florida having to pass a bill to try to keep sexual indoctrination out of elementary school classrooms. And then have the TRUTH about that bill twisted as “anti-gay” by powerful, well-funded propagandists. Scholars, experts, politicians, and media have taken a fictional story, "The Emperor's New Clothes," and turned it into reality. Kids tell the truth – IF they haven’t been indoctrinated yet. But we’re all supposed to close our eyes and repeat the woke mantras. We must learn to think differently to navigate this increasingly hostile environment. Glenn shares a kind of “decoder ring” to help you decipher the daily madness in the news and fight back with truth. But if truth isn't your thing, Glenn has a new and improved cereal for you: “Weenies: The Breakfast of Female Champions.”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNSOaM8JBkk
WATCH more Glenn TV: https://blazetv.com/glenn
How do you navigate what’s true and what’s a lie? The America most of us grew up in is long gone. It’s been replaced by a growing regime that stretches far beyond government, encompassing media, technology, finance, and education to grab more and more control. The main tool of this left-wing regime is coordinated deception – often the complete denial of obvious truth. That’s how we get to something like Florida having to pass a bill to try to keep sexual indoctrination out of elementary school classrooms. And then have the TRUTH about that bill twisted as “anti-gay” by powerful, well-funded propagandists. Scholars, experts, politicians, and media have taken a fictional story, "The Emperor's New Clothes," and turned it into reality. Kids tell the truth – IF they haven’t been indoctrinated yet. But we’re all supposed to close our eyes and repeat the woke mantras. We must learn to think differently to navigate this increasingly hostile environment. Glenn shares a kind of “decoder ring” to help you decipher the daily madness in the news and fight back with truth. But if truth isn't your thing, Glenn has a new and improved cereal for you: “Weenies: The Breakfast of Female Champions.”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNSOaM8JBkk
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