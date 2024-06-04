BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
COUNTRY MUSIC STAR SUFFERS VAX POISON INDUCED PERICARDITIS
31 views • 11 months ago

June 3, 2024


@carlypearce "health update. love y’all 💛"

https://x.com/carlypearce/status/1796180522911097096

Country star Carly Pearce diagnosed with heart condition: 'Take care of your body' 'What He Didn't Do' singer Carly Pearce has pericarditis, which often causes sharp chest pains Published May 30, 2024 3:07pm EDT

https://www.foxnewsDOTcom/entertainment/country-star-carly-pearce-diagnosed-heart-condition-take-care-your-body


"2021 CMA Awards Will Require Attendees to Be Vaccinated"

The Country Music Association's 55th annual CMA Awards will return to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 10, following last year's run at Nashville's Music City Center.

By Jessica Nicholson

10/6/2021

https://www.billboardDOTcom/music/awards/2021-cma-awards-vaccine-nashville-9641296/


"Carly Pearce Accepts the 2021 CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year - The CMA Awards"

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=fzxmtoN-Tx0


J Dilla - Airworks - Donuts (Full Album)

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=HWz-yEZ6wNY


So Fresh, So Clean Outkast

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=X5AfjAXcBXY


Download:

https://zb10-7gsop1v78.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/zpQhtzEEvmpR.mp4

Download:

https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/HcR3pLdZtqqE/zpQhtzEEvmpR_640x360.jpg


Thank you for watching and sharing my videos.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/zpQhtzEEvmpR/

