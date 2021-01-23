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Der Genozid der Freiheiten
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125 views • January 23, 2021
Meinungsfreiheit existiert nur auf dem Papier. Wenn es sie gäbe, dann müssten Menschen sich nicht in Nischen zurückziehen. Welche dämonisiert und attackiert werden, weil sie Menschen geben was ihnen vom Recht her sowieso zusteht. Die Zensur oder das Böse hat einen Namen. Allerhöchste Zeit ihn zu kennen. Und auszusprechen . . .
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