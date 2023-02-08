2/07/2023 -- Full Earthquake update on Turkey, Europe, Asia, and USA -- Don't be scared, be prepared

This update covers Turkey in detail, the new possible plate boundary forming, as well as what to watch for over the next several days across the whole plate.
Additionally, this update covers a fair amount of the rest of the planet, including full detailed lookup of seismic information for the United States.
At the end of this video I discuss a formation I discovered on the New Madrid Seismic Zone here in Missouri, as well as where it points to (somewhat controversial conclusions I have on this).
Overall, this update covers the whole planet including South America, Central America, Asia, and Europe.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.