2/07/2023 -- Full Earthquake update on Turkey, Europe, Asia, and USA -- Don't be scared, be prepared
Alex Hammer
Published a day ago |

This update covers Turkey in detail, the new possible plate boundary forming, as well as what to watch for over the next several days across the whole plate.


Additionally, this update covers a fair amount of the rest of the planet, including full detailed lookup of seismic information for the United States.


At the end of this video I discuss a formation I discovered on the New Madrid Seismic Zone here in Missouri, as well as where it points to (somewhat controversial conclusions I have on this).


Overall, this update covers the whole planet including South America, Central America, Asia, and Europe.


chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines

