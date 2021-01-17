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История одной вакцинации
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277 views • January 17, 2021
Эта история о маленьком жизнерадостном Кристиане, который был абсолютно здоров. Он, как и все дети любил играть и петь песенки, и очень любил свою сестренку. Но все изменилось в один день. Вакцина MMR (комбинированная вакцина против кори, эпидемического паротита и краснухи) превратила его жизнь в череду больниц. Его мама Валентина – стала символом сопротивления в Италии, где вакцинация обязательна.
Перевод и монтаж: Elena Straordinaria специально для МедАльтернатива.инфо
Перевод и монтаж: Elena Straordinaria специально для МедАльтернатива.инфо
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