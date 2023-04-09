Josh Feuerstein: I am calling on Republican congressmen to come out and condemn the criminal prosecution of a man that is fighting for freedom. It's time to free Miles Guo!

https://gettr.com/post/p2dvmgcebc5

04/08/202【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Josh Feuerstein, founder of American First News: They killed John the Baptist because he spoke truth. They killed Jesus Christ because he was the truth. They killed Dr. Martin Luther King because he was speaking light in the middle of darkness. They killed JFK right here in Manhattan. And now I am calling on Republican congressmen to come out and condemn the criminal prosecution of a man that is fighting for freedom. It's time to free Miles Guo! #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/08/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】美国第一新闻创始人乔什·费尔斯坦：他们因施洗约翰说真话而将其杀害，因耶稣基督代表真理而将其杀害，因马丁·路德·金博士在黑暗中为光明说话而将其杀害。他们就在曼哈顿这里杀害了肯尼迪总统。 我呼吁共和党国会议员们挺身而出，谴责对一名自由斗士发起的刑事起诉！是时候释放郭文贵了！ #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





