Georgia Guidestones Totally Demolished | EP 3026-6PM

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Georgia Guidestones Totally Demolished | EP 3026-6PMThe Georgia Guidestones, once dubbed a “satanic” monument by a gubernatorial candidate, was demolished for “safety reasons” after being irreparably damaged by a bomb blast. The explosive device that sealed the fate of the controversial monument, dubbed “America’s Stonehenge,” was detonated at 4am on Wednesday morning. The blast took out an entire wing of the monument, and authorities moved quickly to demolish the rest of it, citing safety issues. Surveillance video shows a silver car leaving the site after the explosion. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21653
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