'No home to return to' Locals desperate after latest Kiev strikes

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RT
July 29, 2022
The city of Gorlovka has recently faced heavy shelling as Ukraine continues its relentless strikes on civilian areas in the Donetsk Republic leaving little but ruins in areas locals used to call home
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