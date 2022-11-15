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November 14th, 20222,930 views
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/ciamedia2/
By now, Corbett Reporteers know all about the CIA's infiltration of the news media, from Wisner's Wurlitzer and the CIA's global propaganda network to the Church Committee revelations and the CIA whistleblowers of the 1980s. We were told that the CIA stopped all that (which is a lie, of course). But do you know how the CIA is manipulating the media today? Join James on today's important edition of The Corbett Report podcast as he exposes the incredibly brazen trick behind The CIA and the News Media 2.0.