https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



November 14th, 20222,930 views

The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel @corbettreport



SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/ciamedia2/

By now, Corbett Reporteers know all about the CIA's infiltration of the news media, from Wisner's Wurlitzer and the CIA's global propaganda network to the Church Committee revelations and the CIA whistleblowers of the 1980s. We were told that the CIA stopped all that (which is a lie, of course). But do you know how the CIA is manipulating the media today? Join James on today's important edition of The Corbett Report podcast as he exposes the incredibly brazen trick behind The CIA and the News Media 2.0.

ciacorbettmedia

URLlbry://@corbettreport#0/ep432-ciamedia2#1

Claim ID179f5d4e23eae2755d4b6f631299faf008ca761f

396.91 MB