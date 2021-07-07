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TakeOnBigTech.com - Join the Lawsuit! This Is Huge! Another PSYOP? [07.07.2021]
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50 views • July 07, 2021
Note: I know that the legal system in the US, just like in Denmark, is corrupt and rotten.
I do not trust any politician, I will see it before I believe it.
-- Newsmax @newsmax · 5h 'TakeOnBigTech.com' - UPDATE: Former President Donald Trump has announced class-action lawsuits against tech giants Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube parent company Google, over their "unlawful" censorship of him and other conservatives, after the social media giants banned him from posting in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
https://gettr.com/post/p2jv2n
America First Policy Institute http://www.takeonbigtech.com
for 5 hour agon — The America First Policy Institute established the Constitutional Litigation Partnership to restore the most fundamental rights of all Americans
https://www.constitutionallitigationpartnership.com/
https://www.facebook.com/AmericaFirstPolicyInstitute
https://twitter.com/A1Policy
https://www.instagram.com/a1policy/?hl=en
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCymmdN-7aztapRuS0Hwpm9Q
https://rumble.com/vjjxxn-takeonbigtech.com.html
https://www.thewrap.com/trump-lawsuit-facebook-twitter-google/
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/trump-says-suing-ceos-facebook-152338132.html
https://patriots.win/p/12jJUZRolr/takeonbigtechcom-join-president-/c/
https://twitter.com/A1Policy
https://gettr.com/user/TakeOnBigTech
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-social-media-announcement/2021/07/07/id/1027768/
Banned Video Archive
8GOLDEN0KNOWLEDGE2
15062 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GoQczzCVuHta/
I do not trust any politician, I will see it before I believe it.
-- Newsmax @newsmax · 5h 'TakeOnBigTech.com' - UPDATE: Former President Donald Trump has announced class-action lawsuits against tech giants Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube parent company Google, over their "unlawful" censorship of him and other conservatives, after the social media giants banned him from posting in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
https://gettr.com/post/p2jv2n
America First Policy Institute http://www.takeonbigtech.com
for 5 hour agon — The America First Policy Institute established the Constitutional Litigation Partnership to restore the most fundamental rights of all Americans
https://www.constitutionallitigationpartnership.com/
https://www.facebook.com/AmericaFirstPolicyInstitute
https://twitter.com/A1Policy
https://www.instagram.com/a1policy/?hl=en
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCymmdN-7aztapRuS0Hwpm9Q
https://rumble.com/vjjxxn-takeonbigtech.com.html
https://www.thewrap.com/trump-lawsuit-facebook-twitter-google/
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/trump-says-suing-ceos-facebook-152338132.html
https://patriots.win/p/12jJUZRolr/takeonbigtechcom-join-president-/c/
https://twitter.com/A1Policy
https://gettr.com/user/TakeOnBigTech
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-social-media-announcement/2021/07/07/id/1027768/
Banned Video Archive
8GOLDEN0KNOWLEDGE2
15062 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GoQczzCVuHta/
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