Why Light Is Essential for Human Health, an interview with Jonathan Otto

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Light is presented as far more than simple illumination. This discussion explores how specific wavelengths interact with the body, supporting tissues, organs, and cellular function while highlighting the growing interest in light-based therapies for overall wellness.
#LightTherapy #CellularHealth #NaturalHealing #Wellness #HealthInnovation
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
4:52End Screen