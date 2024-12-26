Bill Gates Calls for ‘Anti-Vaxxers’ to Be Censored by AI: Questioning ‘Vaccines’ Is ‘Inciting Violence’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Billionaire Bill Gates is calling for members of the general public to be censored by artificial intelligence (AI) if they question the official narratives regarding "vaccines."
Gates, the Jeffrey Epstein-linked co-founder of Microsoft, made the call during a recent interview with CNBC.
He was discussing the “threat” of “anti-vaxxers” and promoting plans for handling “vaccine hesitancy” using “real-time” censorship imposed by AI.
Gates argues that those who urge people to avoid vaccines are “inciting violence.”
Therefore, he insists that “anti-vaxxers” are a “threat” to public health.
In response, Gates proposes a totalitarian approach, calling for speech “boundaries.”
He claims that AI-powered computer systems can weed out and eliminate “vaccine misinformation” in real time.
Source - SlayNews/The Truthseeker
