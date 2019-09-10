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A Cancer Gene May Be More Friendly Than We Thought | SciShow News
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4 views • September 10, 2019
Until now, researchers have assumed that healthy cells switch off the enzyme telomerase as a way to protect themselves from turning cancerous. But a new study suggests the enzyme may have a healthier role than we previously thought. Researchers have also figured out a way to store energy from mechanical waves!
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