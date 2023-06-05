A 2023 "Open Doors' World Watch List" study found that religious persecution worldwide is still very concerning. Everything from arrests, imprisonment, violent attacks, death, to churches being demolished, Christians are facing severe impediments to freely be able to practice their faith. It's happening more and more in the U.S. too. My new video report, "Christian Persecution 2023 Worldwide And In The US."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.