The Tearing of the Fabric of All Realities - CEH

Apr 28, 2019

Sovereign Ki The Tearing of the Fabric of Reelities - CEH





While the Trinary Systems are breaking through the dimensional walls and their layered veils, we are experiencing the acceleration of the CEH Convergence of the Event Horizon. Within the acceleration, we are witnessing and will continue to witness and experience many symptoms on the macro and the micro levels. All forms of technology are being disrupted as the plasmic electro-magnetic hits cause fluxes and cracks with the introduction of new particles. All levels of life are experiencing the acceleration along with unique symptoms the span all areas of 'matter' mind, body, heart, emotions, soul and Spirit. All Life is affected even a petal of a flower, literally every living thing is going through the acceleration and transformation on a sub atomic and cellular level which corresponds to all levels of existence. We will continue to be a witness to the taring of the fabric of reelity as we grow out of the old cell into the new Body of Conscousness as above so below, as within so without and in this we are all the living embodiment of the Cosmic acceleration and transition through the Convergence of the Event Horizon. Through this transition we are experiencing symptoms that are the new 'normal' as we dissolve the old paradigms around us, inside us and in the Cosmic Sea of Consciousness and manifestation. It is the most incredible time and we are and will continue to witness the most incredible things that far surpass anything we previously could comprehend or imagine. ~ LL





Part II will address what we can do to protect and empower ourselves/cells. Interestingly this was sent to me after I released my video: https://amp.abc.net.au/article/11050396





