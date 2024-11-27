How Fast Can Oreshnik Missile Hit US Bases Across the World?

Russia continues to warn the West over its newly unveiled Oreshnik medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile. The Kremlin days ago touted that Washington has now understood and better been able to grasp Putin's warnings and red lines more clearly after last Thursday's missile strike on a Ukrainian defense industry facility in Dnepropetrovsk. Importantly, the Oreshnik is capable of delivering a nuclear warhead.

State media has produced yet another ominous segment showcasing the purported reach of the new hypersonic weapon. The Sputnik segment emphasized that Europe has no protection against such a missile which can reach Mach 11, and it even warned it can reach many US missile bases.

The publication wrote, "Check out Sputnik's video to learn how quickly the Oreshnik missiles can reach US bases in the Middle East, in the Pacific and Alaska, as well as the missile silos in the United States."

Below is some of the information claimed of the Oreshnik missile, featured in the Russian publication.

* * *

How fast can the Oreshnik missile hit US bases across the world?

1. Middle East Distance and flight time from southern Russia:

US airbase in Kuwait: 2,100 km, 11 minutes; US 5th Fleet Headquarters in Bahrain: 2,500 km, 12 minutes; US Air Base in Qatar: 2,650 km, 13 minutes; US Air Base in Djibouti: 4,100 km, 20 minutes.

2. Pacific and Alaska Distance and flight time from Kamchatka:

Air Base in Alaska: 2,400 km, 12 minutes; US Air Force and Navy Base in Guam: 4,500 km, 22 minutes; US Air Force and Navy Bases in Pearl Harbor: 5,100 km, 25 minutes.

3. Minuteman III missile silos Distance and flight time from Chukotka: