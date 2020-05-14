Renowned German medical examiner, Professor Klaus Püschel, says COVID-19 won't even increase annual mortality

(clip starts @ 49mins)Local Report: GermanyTranslation of "Hamburger Morgenpost"-report from April 6, 2020 6PM (google translate with minimal changes)“This virus affects our lives in a completely exaggerated way. This bears no relation to the danger posed by the virus. And the astronomical economic damage now arising is not appropriate with the danger posed by the virus. I am convinced that corona mortality will not even make itself felt as a peak in annual mortality ... "This quote comes from none other than the head of Hamburg forensic medicine, Professor Klaus Püschel (67). And they are amazing words. Because he talks about exactly the virus that is currently turning the world upside down: Corona.Püschel and his team are currently investigating the corona dead from Hamburg. The goal: “We want to learn from the dead for the living. We try to understand what the so-called corona dead actually died from, in order to draw conclusions for the clinical treatment of the people suffering from it. We take a closer look: How did the virus affect the heart, lungs and other internal organs? "And Püschel has already gained initial insights: So far, not a single person with no previous illness has died of the virus in Hamburg. "All of those we have examined so far had cancer, a chronic lung disease, were heavy smokers or heavily obese, suffered from diabetes or had cardiovascular disease." The virus was the last drop, so to speak, that made the barrel overflow. [analog English idiom is: “the last straw that broke the camel's back”] "We had - no one knows yet - the first 100-year-old who died of Covid-19." Was it the last drop? "The very last one," said Püschel.Püschel wants to calm the population down. "By focusing strongly on the rather few negative processes, fears are created that are very burdensome," says the medical examiner. There is no reason for fear of death in connection with the spread of the disease here in the Hamburg region, he says. “Covid-19 is a deadly disease only in exceptional cases, but in most cases it is a mostly harmless virus infection.The fact that the world is still upside down is due to the fact that the virus spreads very quickly because there is still no immune protection. “But we don't have Italian conditions in Germany. We have a good health system and I am convinced that we can master the pandemic well.”If the political reaction to Covid-19 is excessive, we want to know from Professor Püschel. Answer: “I'm glad that I don't have to make any political decisions. But I say that as a doctor I made other decisions."Note:On April 6 2020 Hamburg had 3,088 cases and 20 deaths. Germany as a whole had 103,375 cases and 1,810 deaths.FREE SPEECH video platforms:Exclusive content: