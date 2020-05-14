BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Renowned German medical examiner, Professor Klaus Püschel, says COVID-19 won't even increase annual mortality
systemaze
systemaze
128 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • May 14, 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/65a861f9-7f4c-470e-82d1-a6d5cf98750a
(clip starts @ 49mins)

Local Report: Germany
Translation of "Hamburger Morgenpost"-report from April 6, 2020 6PM (google translate with minimal changes)
https://www.mopo.de/hamburg/rechtsmediziner--ohne-vorerkrankung-ist-in-hamburg-an-covid-19-noch-keiner-gestorben--36508928

“This virus affects our lives in a completely exaggerated way. This bears no relation to the danger posed by the virus. And the astronomical economic damage now arising is not appropriate with the danger posed by the virus. I am convinced that corona mortality will not even make itself felt as a peak in annual mortality ... "

This quote comes from none other than the head of Hamburg forensic medicine, Professor Klaus Püschel (67). And they are amazing words. Because he talks about exactly the virus that is currently turning the world upside down: Corona.

Püschel and his team are currently investigating the corona dead from Hamburg. The goal: “We want to learn from the dead for the living. We try to understand what the so-called corona dead actually died from, in order to draw conclusions for the clinical treatment of the people suffering from it. We take a closer look: How did the virus affect the heart, lungs and other internal organs? "

And Püschel has already gained initial insights: So far, not a single person with no previous illness has died of the virus in Hamburg. "All of those we have examined so far had cancer, a chronic lung disease, were heavy smokers or heavily obese, suffered from diabetes or had cardiovascular disease." The virus was the last drop, so to speak, that made the barrel overflow. [analog English idiom is: “the last straw that broke the camel's back”] "We had - no one knows yet - the first 100-year-old who died of Covid-19." Was it the last drop? "The very last one," said Püschel.

Püschel wants to calm the population down. "By focusing strongly on the rather few negative processes, fears are created that are very burdensome," says the medical examiner. There is no reason for fear of death in connection with the spread of the disease here in the Hamburg region, he says. “Covid-19 is a deadly disease only in exceptional cases, but in most cases it is a mostly harmless virus infection.

The fact that the world is still upside down is due to the fact that the virus spreads very quickly because there is still no immune protection. “But we don't have Italian conditions in Germany. We have a good health system and I am convinced that we can master the pandemic well.”

If the political reaction to Covid-19 is excessive, we want to know from Professor Püschel. Answer: “I'm glad that I don't have to make any political decisions. But I say that as a doctor I made other decisions."

Note:
On April 6 2020 Hamburg had 3,088 cases and 20 deaths. Germany as a whole had 103,375 cases and 1,810 deaths.

https://www.reddit.com/r/China_Flu/comments/fwrilt/renowned_german_medical_examiner_says_covid19/

FREE SPEECH video platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
Exclusive content:
https://banned.video/
Keywords
vaccinescdcnihbill gatesanti vaccinefaucianti vaxanthony faucicoronaviruscovid19deborah birxbirxcovid vaccineprofessor klaus puschelrair foundation usacorona krisehamburg germanyforensic doctoranti vaxxerhead of forensic medicine in hamburgprof puschel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sleep Patterns Tied to Brain Aging, Dementia Risk in Large Meta-Analysis

Sleep Patterns Tied to Brain Aging, Dementia Risk in Large Meta-Analysis

Morgan S. Verity
Alzheimer&#8217;s early warning: Navigation errors may precede memory loss, studies show

Alzheimer’s early warning: Navigation errors may precede memory loss, studies show

Willow Tohi
Review Finds Drinking During Exercise May Not Improve Endurance And Performance

Review Finds Drinking During Exercise May Not Improve Endurance And Performance

Coco Somers
Online Report Lists Eight Foods That May Ease Eczema and Seven Common Triggers to Avoid

Online Report Lists Eight Foods That May Ease Eczema and Seven Common Triggers to Avoid

Coco Somers
Review Finds Glyphosate Exposure Alters Gut Microbiome in Mammals

Review Finds Glyphosate Exposure Alters Gut Microbiome in Mammals

Coco Somers
Study: Ultra-processed Meal Triggers Larger Insulin Response Than Matched Less-Processed Meal

Study: Ultra-processed Meal Triggers Larger Insulin Response Than Matched Less-Processed Meal

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy