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Ukraine's destruction of 2 Tu-142 Russian anti-submarine aircraft at an airfield in Taganrog, Russia overnight
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Ukrainian video: The Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces announced the destruction of two Tu-142 anti-submarine aircraft at an airfield in Taganrog, Russia during the night.
It is also reported that a launcher of the 'Iskander' complex was hit.Judging by the low-resolution satellite images published by the enemy, the damaged Tu-142s were changing their location at the airfield before the attack.

Both aircraft were located to the right of the A-60 and A-100LL planes, which were destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the previous attack. In the photo from May 7, only one aircraft is visible, on May 9, a second aircraft is added, and on May 29, a third one is visible.

Either the previously stored aircraft were undergoing overhaul and restoration at the TANTK named after G. M. Beriev, or they were moved around as decoy targets.
@Intelslava

Adding:

A Ukrainian drone detonated near the engine room of Unit 6 at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant on the afternoon of May 30, with no damage to core equipment, according to Rosatom head Likhachev.

The drone was fiber-optic guided, ruling out any possibility of an accidental strike, Likhachev noted.

Ukrainian forces are crossing the boundaries of common sense, and strikes directly on the reactor and safety systems cannot be ruled out, he warned.

The plant confirmed no casualties or critical damage from the attack.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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