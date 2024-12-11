Al-Aqsa Brigades (Fatah) 60mm mortars on enemy in Jabala, Gaza, 10 Dec 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Aqsa Brigades – Al-Amoudi Brigade present footage of targeting a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers stationed around the Jabalia Services Club in the northern Gaza Strip with 60mm mortar rounds during the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood
Dated: 10/12/2024
Donate for translation: (temporary) https://laithmarouf.com