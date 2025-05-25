BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lawfare against Dr. Robert O. Young
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
396 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 18 hours ago

Dr. Young, a naturopathic doctor and long-time critic of the pharmaceutical industry, is currently behind bars, awaiting sentencing on May 28th, 2025. The system is not just targeting a man — it’s targeting the message. His trial reveals a systematic effort to crush dissent, to punish those who dare to challenge mainstream medical narratives. Whether or not you agree with Dr. Young’s views on virology, cancer, or blood chemistry is not the point. This film isn’t about ideology — it’s about integrity. About freedom. About your right to speak, think, and choose for yourself. What I witnessed during the filming of this trial shook me. It wasn’t justice. It was theater. And I believe every freedom-loving American deserves to see what’s really going on behind the curtain. If you believe in medical freedom… If you believe in freedom of speech… If you believe that justice should be blind — not weaponized… Then I invite you to watch this film and stand with us. Mikki Willis Father/Filmmaker Dr. Young’s sentencing is set for 8:00 AM PST, May 28th, at: Superior Court North County Division 4th Floor, Courtroom 26 325 S. Melrose Drive Vista, CA 92081 For press inquiries or additional information, please contact:           Susan Daya Hamwi, Esq: Cell: 818.632.3296 Email: [email protected]

Keywords
againstlawfaredr robert o young
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy