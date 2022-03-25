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New World Order
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83 views • March 25, 2022
Joe Biden recently rededicated himself to the pursuit of the so-called 'New World Order' at a meeting of the Business Roundtable. Find out about Joe's decades'-long allegiance to the project, and what key role he played in it back when he was a senator.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
President Biden: There's Going To Be A New World Order
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2022/03/21/president_biden_theres_going_to_be_a_new_world_order_and_america_has_to_lead_it.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
President Biden: There's Going To Be A New World Order
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2022/03/21/president_biden_theres_going_to_be_a_new_world_order_and_america_has_to_lead_it.html
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