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TRANSITION INTO NON-PHYSICAL
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85 views • February 09, 2022
Thoughts and the emotion behind the thought is the fuel energy of which Consciousness interacts with you, be very mindful of thoughts, and to feel how the thoughts feel within, don’t take my word for this, you test it, you must discover your thoughts and how it feels to that thought.
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