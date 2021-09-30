CHILDREN OF VACCINATED PARENTS (english subtitles)

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"Spanish researchers" share videos of newborns whose parents were inoculated between December 2020 and January 2021. Babies also known as Pandemic Babies or, more recently, Black-Eyed Babies. In addition to the syndromic features they present, what is most striking about them are their black eyes and accelerated aging. Warning: This channel does not share or endorse all the information that may be communicated by "la quinta columna", we only present the parts that we believe are most interesting to disseminate. Please use your discernment.
Español:
"Investigadores españoles" comparten vídeos de recién nacidos cuyos padres fueron inoculados entre diciembre de 2020 y enero de 2021. Bebés también conocidos como Bebés Pandémicos o, más recientemente, Bebés de Ojos Negros.
Además de los rasgos sindrómicos que presentan, lo que más llama la atención de ellos son sus ojos negros y su envejecimiento acelerado.
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Este canal no comparte ni apoya toda la información que pueda comunicar "la quinta columna", sólo presentamos las partes que creemos que son más interesantes de difundir. Por favor use su discernimiento.