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Jezebel spirit Part 2: Jezebel spirit in End Times harlot Church misleading with many false doctrine
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73 views • July 13, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021). Pastor David Wilkerson says that there is no love for the truth anymore. They say that the love of God is in them, but they reject his Word and redefine it. David says that in the End Times, the lovers of pleasure and haters of truth will not be outside the church, but they will be inside the church. They love to sing and dance in Satan Lucifer’s Western Christian churches, but they hate to be cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes for speaking the truth for Christ to restore the Bible verses back to the Bible. They have New Age “love and light” and works, but they have no self-sacrificial love to speak the truth to stop the redefining of God’s Bible verses, so that all the female church donators will leave the church in utter disgust and anger, and millions of Draco avatar witches will come to cook them alive with microwave oven weapons to try to kill them. David quotes 2 Timothy 4:3-4 which says, “For the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear.” Deuteronomy 22:5 says, “A woman must not wear men’s clothing, nor a man wear women’s clothing, for the LORD your God detests anyone who does this.” David talks about the “prosperity gospel” false doctrine covetous spirit of Jezebel that teaches through her pastors like Calvary Chapel guru leader Pastor Chuck Smith that the proof of a pastor, who God is using, is one who has a large church and is wealthy and famous, but instead, what the Bible really teaches is that your family will either try to kill you or get slaughtered, and you will get kicked out of the End Times churches and pastors’ jobs, and you will be hated by all men for Jesus’ sake. David says that when this Jezebel doctrine takes hold of a fake religious Christian’s heart, no true Word of God cam change it. This is why I know they will not listen to us. They don’t want the truth. Jezebel is their god. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission… Donald Trump and the AntiChrist will get rid of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, who is the only true God, and who is the only Savior of humankind, and the Way and the Truth and the Life, and will bring all the religions of the world under Satan Lucifer's Satanism New Age one-world religion with Sananda Jesus who is a nephilim ascended master and the god of all these religious Christian convert hordes of the Illuminati 501c3 churches. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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