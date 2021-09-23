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Christian Westbrook Of The Ice Age Farmer Reveals That Technocrats Want To Own You & Your Soul
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495 views • September 23, 2021
The Ice Age Farmer, Christian Westbrook talks about the absolute control that the globalists technocrats want over your life and shows they have every intention of taking such control over you in every aspect of your life.
To follow The Ice Age Farmer go to his website at - https://www.iceagefarmer.com
You can also follow the Ice Age Farmer on Telegram at - https://t.me/iceagefarmer
To follow The Ice Age Farmer go to his website at - https://www.iceagefarmer.com
You can also follow the Ice Age Farmer on Telegram at - https://t.me/iceagefarmer
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