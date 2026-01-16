Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter says Israel is in full panic mode after Iran took out several critical Israeli assets inside their country.

He claims Iran has captured and executed Mossad infiltrators operating within their borders.

According to him, Israel’s last hope is to pressure President Trump into launching a direct attack, which he is currently holding back.

This was supposed to be Israel’s major move and it failed spectacularly.

