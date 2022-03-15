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Australian Federal MP George Christensen Says Most Legislation And Policy NOT Coming From Australian Populous... It's Coming From Unelected Globalist Bodies Such As The UN & WEF
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85 views • March 15, 2022
If you didn't already know who are the most dangerous NWO pushers, here you have it: The UN and WEF.
Australian Federal MP George Christensen says most legislation and policy coming forward in Parliament isn't coming from the Australian populous but from unelected globalist bodies, such as the UN and WEF.
#Australia #GeorgeChristensen #UN #UnitedNations #WEF #WorldEconomicForum #Worldwide
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Australian Federal MP George Christensen says most legislation and policy coming forward in Parliament isn't coming from the Australian populous but from unelected globalist bodies, such as the UN and WEF.
#Australia #GeorgeChristensen #UN #UnitedNations #WEF #WorldEconomicForum #Worldwide
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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