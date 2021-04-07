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CHP Talks: Cathay Wagantall, MP, On Ending Sex-Selective Abortion in Canada
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5 views • April 07, 2021
April 7, 2021: Cathay Wagantall, MP for Yorkton-Melville (Saskatchewan) speaks with Rod Taylor and Peter Vogel about her Private Member’s Bill C-233, The Sex-Selective Abortion Act, which would make it illegal to abort a baby simply because of its sex. Cathay’s Bill is scheduled for Second Reading and debate on April 14. Viewers are encouraged to visit her site: https://www.cathaywagantall.ca to learn more and to sign online—before April 9—the Parliamentary Petition (e-3161) calling for Parliament to prohibit sex-selective abortion: https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-3161
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CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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