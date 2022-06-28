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Are We Praying To The Wrong God? - Sheila Holm
Liberty Monks Podcast
Liberty Monks Podcast
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279 views • June 28, 2022

Sheila Holm reveals the secret Satanic societies, their plan for world domination and how they have corrupted the foundation of Christianity.

Sheila is a Christian Author and has written 18 books to date. These books were inspired in Sheila by God the Father and in fact God has taken her to churches, businesses and many nations all over the world. There are many people that confirm Sheila walks in the five-fold ministry. She is an ambassador for Christ with the Father as her guide.

Many folks that have attended meetings and conferences with Sheila have even said that the Lord speaks to them through her in their own language without a translator in the room. She was responsible for helping to bring justice to corrupt judges in San Diego on Federal Rico charges. 

You can find out more about Sheila’s great work at HISbest.org.

www.libertymonks.com

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