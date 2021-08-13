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What About Friday The 13th?
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20 views • August 13, 2021
Acts 17:22
“Then Paul stood in the midst of Mars' hill, and said, Ye men of Athens, I perceive that in all things ye are too superstitious.”
King James Version
“Then Paul stood in the midst of Mars' hill, and said, Ye men of Athens, I perceive that in all things ye are too superstitious.”
King James Version
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