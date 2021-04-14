4/11/2021 Miles Guo: CCP Challenges the US in 6 Battlefields; A Consensus in the US to Destroy the CCP

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The CCP is challenging the ideology of religious freedom in the US by destroying God and religion; the CCP is seriously jeopardizing the economic interests of the United States by stealing technology from the United States; the CCP is threatening the energy security of the US by attempting to occupy major maritime chokepoints; the CCP is ready to fight the United States to the death in space; and the CCP released coronavirus, and has committed crimes against humanity – the Xinjiang genocide. Thanks to these six points, 80% of Americans want to hold the CCP accountable, and about 70% of Americans believe that there will be a war with the CCP. Tell me, will the CCP be destroyed?