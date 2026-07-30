Trumps Golden Age: Dr. Fraudci Pleads The 5th, While The "Peace President" Demands More Wars, Higher Taxes, and $150 Oil

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The global energy grid is being targeted in real time as oil processing plants ignite, wars expand, and gas prices soar. Join Jeff Berwick as he breaks down the systematic energy crisis, the technocratic AI takeover, and how to position your wealth before the next major market collapse.
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