Chapter 14 - Discovered! (Corrected)

As one of the top parapsychology journalists in the field, Carla Bertelli had, of course, been looking forward to the Congress for months. She had planned to arrive early to relax for a few days in Paris, but a last-minute development had forced a change in itinerary that brought her into Paris the very morning the Congress opened. Eager to catch at least the closing minutes of the first day's opening session, Carla had driven desperately from Orly Airport to the Palais des Congres in a driving rain.


