The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength (1)

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Credits to Jesus is Lord (marmit)





In Psalm 18:1-2, we read: 1 I will love thee, O Lord, my strength. 2 The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower.





In Psalm 62, 2, 6 and 7, king David writes: He only is my rock and my salvation; he is my defence; I shall not be greatly moved. He only is my rock and my salvation: he is my defence; I shall not be moved. In God is my salvation and my glory: the rock of my strength, and my refuge, is in God.





Deuteronomy 32:4 speaks of God in the same fashion as being our Rock along with 1 Corinthians 10:4.





In these end times, please put your trust, faith and confidence in God and real faith is demonstrated by the fruits of the Holy Spirit and your obedience to Christ by obeying His holy written word, the Holy Scriptures.





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