Cannabis Vending Machine Investor Deck Review

Our 7 tips to a successful investment pitch deck looks at On The Way Dispensary, a medical cannabis dispensary kiosk franchise.





'Kiosks are more cost-effective than a full dispensary, with 24-hour access, online ordering, and biometric identification for pickup.'





7 Tips to a Successful Investment Deck:

1) Identify Business Plan's Goal(s)

2) Know the Investor Audience

3) Understand the Market

4) List Needs & Roadblocks

5) Know What Sets the Business Apart

6) Introduce Team & Product/ Service

7) Create a Summary w/ Call to Action





Episode 1,109 The #TalkingHedge talks with David Cunic, CEO at U.C.S. Advisors and Investor Relations...

https://youtu.be/nyJq_uCy7G0