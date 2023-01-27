Cannabis Vending Machine Investor Deck Review

Our 7 tips to a successful investment pitch deck looks at On The Way Dispensary, a medical cannabis dispensary kiosk franchise.
'Kiosks are more cost-effective than a full dispensary, with 24-hour access, online ordering, and biometric identification for pickup.'
7 Tips to a Successful Investment Deck:
1) Identify Business Plan's Goal(s)
2) Know the Investor Audience
3) Understand the Market
4) List Needs & Roadblocks
5) Know What Sets the Business Apart
6) Introduce Team & Product/ Service
7) Create a Summary w/ Call to Action
Episode 1,109 The #TalkingHedge talks with David Cunic, CEO at U.C.S. Advisors and Investor Relations...
https://youtu.be/nyJq_uCy7G0
