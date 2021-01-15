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003 Could Our Economy Become Like Venezuela's?
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60 views • January 15, 2021
On this episode of the Man Made Survival Show we show you the stark reality of the US debt.
We have use Venezuela's economy as a contrast and what you'll see may shock you as much as it shocked me when I first learned about it.
Always Ready!
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We have use Venezuela's economy as a contrast and what you'll see may shock you as much as it shocked me when I first learned about it.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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