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What Dishwashing Detergent Is Safe To Use?
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291 views • September 17, 2019
Have you ever stopped to think about the ingredients looming in your dishwasher detergent? When it comes to safeguarding your health, it is easy to overlook common household products. Detergents are typically used to make things clean and safe, so there is a tendency to think of them as being clean too. But that isn’t often the case. Even the leading brands of dishwashing detergent can contain ingredients that are extremely hazardous, bleach being one of the biggest contenders... Continue reading at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/what-dishwasher-detergent-is-safe-to-use
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