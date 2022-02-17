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Views from Veronica: USSR Indoctrination tactics now in the USA.
Freedom Watchers Groups
Freedom Watchers Groups
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23 views • February 17, 2022
A bit more from Veronica, hitting the Bulls Eye.

Bandana Ed had the pleasure of interviewing Veronica who grew up behind the Iron Curtain. We believe you will find her experiences insightful, and delightfully delivered.

We hope you enjoy this introduction, with our Bulls Eye appropriately placed.

See the entire interview here, part 1:
https://rumble.com/vs543b-from-russia-with-love-life-behind-the-iron-curtain-and-today-in-america.-ve.html?mref=nyyzv&;mc=aectm

Part 2:
https://rumble.com/vs54vx-from-russia-veronica-on-freedom-truth-and-life-behind-the-iron-curtain-pt2.html?mref=nyyzv&;mc=aectm

++++

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Keywords
russiaussrgrowing up communistcommunism indoctrinationinterview with young communist relocating to usasoviet style education in the usawords of warning
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Privacy Policy