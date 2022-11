Alex Jones Full Show 11/8/22 Election Day with David Icke

https://www.infowarsstore.com/ Election Day Coverage With Alex Jones – The Deep State Is Attempting to Steal the Midterms Using the Exact Same Criminal Tactics From 2020! – FULL SHOW 11/8/22

Alex Jones, his team, & an ensemble of insightful guests are broadcasting deep into the night as we chronicle the incredible spectacle of the American people trying to retake control of the nation from the transhumanist globalists! Watch & share this tremendous LIVE broadcast that will be a marathon of VITAL election coverage and exclusive analysis found nowhere else! Stay tuned for special guest list! The blueprint to defeat the NWO is now here! Order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late! Link in this article! Order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late! https :// www . amazon . com / Great - Reset - War - World / dp / 1510774041