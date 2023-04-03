AZT - Cause for Concern [1992 - Joan Shenton]

https://vimeo.com/265541085 https://vimeo.com/43177477

Dispatches challenges the claims made for the main anti-AIDS drug, AZT. In America later this evening, the results of a new study of life expectancy for those on the drug will be published. Those results will throw new doubts on the effectiveness of AZT. Tonight's Dispatch is the third on the subject of AIDS. As before, the programme's advice is clear; no-one should alter medication without consulting a doctor - still less, on the basis of a television programme. But the role of tonight's Dispatch is to examine the evidence. It will argue that in this country, the Wellcome Foundation, the manufacturers, are making false and misleading claims about the drug and could be in breach of the law. That's AZT - CAUSE FOR CONCERN.

In May, 1990, the American AIDS activist group ACT UP organised a demonstration outside the National Institutes of Health in Maryland. They were protesting about AZT or zidovudine, the only approved drug for AIDS. This was a remarkable about turn because three years earlier other ACT UP demonstrations had clamoured for more AZT to made available at a cheaper price. What had changes?