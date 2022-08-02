Government’s Across The Globe Are Collapsing. Is Your Country Next?

Nine governments across the globe have collapsed in the last 60 days or so and more are on the verge. Civil unrest is growing as citizens are feud with their governments and are taking to the streets. Will your country be next?









Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw





Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive

Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw

BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw

Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1

Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive

TruthSocial - @PatriotNationLive



