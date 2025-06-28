Earthbag Dome Dreams: PVC Baseboards & Desert Experiments!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Occupy the Land, we dive into our experimental earthbag dome build in the Arizona desert! We test PVC baseboards to shape our concrete floor, lay reinforced concrete thresholds, and prep earthbag walls to lock in doorjambs. Battling the heat, we share tips for staying cool, from jumping in the pool to using evaporative coolers. We also focus on flood-proofing with elevated pads and gravel layers as we gear up for the monsoon season. Join us for a hot day of innovative building and desert living!