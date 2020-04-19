Countries Demand China Investigation, EU Showing Cracks, Nigel's New #Brexit Party Show 4/19/2020

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Christians celebrate Holy Fire ceremony, Queen cancels birthday celebrations, Spain numbers go up while Italy's number see a downturn and businesses set to reopen. Many are upset that the UK is letting in 1,000's of seasonal migrants.